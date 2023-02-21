European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$4.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ERE.UN. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.45 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.49.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE ERE.UN opened at C$3.57 on Friday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.70 and a one year high of C$5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.99, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$321.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

