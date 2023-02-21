Evmos Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Evmos has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001531 BTC on exchanges. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $113.20 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

