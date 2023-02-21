Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,819,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 2,819,093 shares.The stock last traded at $17.40 and had previously closed at $17.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,250. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Exelixis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,872,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

