ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 56.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ExlService by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $904,246.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,246.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,794 shares of company stock worth $1,164,071. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $170.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $191.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.97.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

