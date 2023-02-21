F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Sold by Artha Asset Management LLC

Artha Asset Management LLC cut its stake in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,689 shares during the quarter. F45 Training comprises approximately 0.3% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Artha Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of F45 Training worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of F45 Training by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in F45 Training by 30.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in F45 Training by 122.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 100,831 shares during the period. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F45 Training alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of F45 Training from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on F45 Training to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, F45 Training currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

F45 Training Stock Down 10.0 %

F45 Training Profile

FXLV traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. 207,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $241.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of -1.10.

(Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.