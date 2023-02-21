F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Sold by Artha Asset Management LLC

Artha Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,689 shares during the quarter. F45 Training comprises 0.3% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Artha Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F45 Training were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on F45 Training from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on F45 Training to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, F45 Training presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.
