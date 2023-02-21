Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Down 7.7%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.67. 1,726,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,230,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Stock Down 10.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Insider Activity at Fastly

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $41,601.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 235,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $41,601.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 235,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,600 shares of company stock worth $164,440. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 36,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.