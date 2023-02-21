Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) is Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,390 shares during the period. Ferguson makes up 12.0% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Ferguson worth $108,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ferguson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 6.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FERG stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,237. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.87 and a 200 day moving average of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $168.90.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

FERG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($114.40) to GBX 9,890 ($119.10) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

