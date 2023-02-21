FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 31.12% from the stock’s previous close.
FGEN has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.
FibroGen Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of FGEN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,007. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $25.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 369.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
