Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,856,000 after acquiring an additional 323,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,175,000 after acquiring an additional 538,253 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,837,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,554,000 after acquiring an additional 561,872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,251,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,526,000 after acquiring an additional 32,588 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.70. 19,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,042. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average is $64.62.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

