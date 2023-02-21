Financial Survey: Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Koninklijke DSM and Standard Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke DSM 0 1 6 0 2.86 Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Koninklijke DSM presently has a consensus price target of $161.33, suggesting a potential upside of 376.61%. Standard Lithium has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.70%. Given Koninklijke DSM’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Koninklijke DSM is more favorable than Standard Lithium.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke DSM N/A N/A N/A Standard Lithium N/A -16.38% -15.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke DSM and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Koninklijke DSM and Standard Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke DSM $10.89 billion 2.17 $1.98 billion N/A N/A Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke DSM has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium.

Volatility & Risk

Koninklijke DSM has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Koninklijke DSM pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Standard Lithium pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 45.0%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Koninklijke DSM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Koninklijke DSM beats Standard Lithium on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments. The Nutrition segment offers animal nutrition and health products, including vitamins, premixes, carotenoids, enzymes, microbes, and eubiotics; human nutrition and health products comprising vitamins, nutritional lipids, minerals, carotenoids, nutraceuticals, digestive enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics, as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients; premix, market-ready solutions, and personalized nutrition; human milk oligosaccharides; and skin and sun care, hair care, and aroma ingredients; omega-3 fatty acids; and specialty food enzymes, cultures, bio-preservation, texturizing hydrocolloids, sugar reduction, and savory taste solutions. The Materials segment provides specialty plastics used in components for the electrical and electronics, automotive, flexible food-packaging, and consumer goods industries; and Dyneema, a fiber solution for use in personal protection, workwear, sports apparel, outdoor equipment, ropes and slings, synthetic chains, and nets for the aquaculture, and renewable energy sectors. The Innovation Center segment offers biomedical materials, and medical device and material manufacturing technologies in the areas of cardiovascular, continence care, dental, diabetes management, gynecology, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedic, peripheral vascular, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and wound management. It also commercializes yeast technology yeast for ethanol production. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Heerlen, the Netherlands.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded by Alvaro Anthony on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

