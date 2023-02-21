FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 574 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,231 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $209.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $200.09 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

