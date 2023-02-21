FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 1,015 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $210.15 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.27 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.25.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.