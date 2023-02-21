FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,691 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

