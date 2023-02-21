FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 3.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $213.93 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

