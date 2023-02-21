FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $214.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.61. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

