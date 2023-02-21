FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $15,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $225.20 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $256.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.51 and a 200 day moving average of $216.71.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

