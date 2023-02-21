FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 51.6% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 62.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 83,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 164,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average is $88.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.