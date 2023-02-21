FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $17.65 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $256.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.45 and a 200-day moving average of $267.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.