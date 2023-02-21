FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $6.75 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.
Insider Activity
Medtronic Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:MDT opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average of $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
