FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,167 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock worth $764,831,345. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Down 2.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.46 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.14%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

