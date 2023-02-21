Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.87

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Finsbury Food Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of LON FIF opened at GBX 96.07 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,237.50 and a beta of 0.95. Finsbury Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 65 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.23).

About Finsbury Food Group

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as speciality breads, buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, doughnuts, celebration cakes, and sharing and snacking cakes, as well as gluten-free bread.

