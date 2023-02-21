Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.87

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Finsbury Food Group Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of LON FIF opened at GBX 96.07 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,237.50 and a beta of 0.95. Finsbury Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 65 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.23).
About Finsbury Food Group
See Also
- Mobileye: Can This Self-Driving Leader Benefit from the AI Boom?
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.