First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 70300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

First Mining Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$152.42 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Transactions at First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Company Profile

In other First Mining Gold news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$26,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,905,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,849,642.30. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.