First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

FM opened at C$26.57 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

About First Quantum Minerals

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.53%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

