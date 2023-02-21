First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FSFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of FSFG opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $133.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

