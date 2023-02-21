First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 465,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $30,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FTCS opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.