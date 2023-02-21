First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Trading Down 0.3%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.99 and last traded at $57.42. 57,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 184,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

