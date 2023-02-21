First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,654,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,594,000 after buying an additional 547,834 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after buying an additional 479,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,296,000 after buying an additional 474,059 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.83. 191,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,144. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

