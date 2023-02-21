First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Cut by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,845 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after acquiring an additional 152,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

