Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Diker Management LLC

Diker Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Five9 makes up 2.0% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five9 by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,213,000 after acquiring an additional 315,440 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 583,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,176,000 after acquiring an additional 306,982 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,437,000 after purchasing an additional 290,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 753,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,665,000 after purchasing an additional 253,400 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $188,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five9 Trading Down 3.2 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.89. 307,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,974. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

