Flat Footed LLC Makes New $5.89 Million Investment in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 248,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,000. The RMR Group makes up 1.1% of Flat Footed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Flat Footed LLC owned approximately 0.79% of The RMR Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 33.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 197.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $78,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group during the second quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in The RMR Group during the second quarter worth $715,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $937.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on RMR. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

