FLEX LNG Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

FLEX LNG has increased its dividend by an average of 210.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FLEX LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 136.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.6%.

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. FLEX LNG has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Amundi raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Danske cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

