Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Earnings Results

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-$1.75 EPS.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,840,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,015,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,429,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Flowserve by 3,041.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 251,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 243,903 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

