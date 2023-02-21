Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.94-$4.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

FLS traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,500. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $37.59.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,952,000 after acquiring an additional 160,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $163,840,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,554,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,290,000 after acquiring an additional 168,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,352,000 after acquiring an additional 80,596 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

