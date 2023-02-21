Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.29.
Shares of Fluor stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $36.78. 518,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fluor has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 596.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
