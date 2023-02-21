Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Shares of Fluor stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $36.78. 518,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fluor has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 596.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

