Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $89.04 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.84.
FMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $95.81.
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
