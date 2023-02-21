Fortem Resources (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Stock Price Up 165,000%

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR – Get Rating) shares rose 165,000% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.
Fortem Resources Trading Up 165,000.0 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17.
About Fortem Resources
Fortem Resources, Inc is a diversified natural resource company. It engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Utah in the United States. The company was founded on July 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortem Resources (FTMR)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Fortem Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortem Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.