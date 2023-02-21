Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 98.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

