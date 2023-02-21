Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 15th

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $90.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

