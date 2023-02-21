Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 15th

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.
Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance
Shares of FBIN stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $90.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.54.
Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Fortune Brands Innovations
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN)
- Mobileye: Can This Self-Driving Leader Benefit from the AI Boom?
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.