Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FBIN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.2 %

FBIN stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.75. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $90.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.