FPR Partners LLC Grows Stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

FPR Partners LLC increased its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,043,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066,000 shares during the period. Alight comprises about 10.5% of FPR Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FPR Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Alight worth $227,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alight by 2.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 183,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Alight by 22.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alight by 29.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 6.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 608.8% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 349,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALIT stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. 279,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,474. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALIT. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $814,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,293,195 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,607.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $814,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

