FPR Partners LLC Purchases 1,986,000 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

FPR Partners LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,889,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986,000 shares during the period. Qurate Retail makes up about 2.0% of FPR Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. FPR Partners LLC owned about 5.73% of Qurate Retail worth $43,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 6.1 %

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $821.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.96.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

