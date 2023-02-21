Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,029,018 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 727,733 shares.The stock last traded at $20.71 and had previously closed at $19.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.47) to €17.10 ($18.19) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($61.65) to €51.80 ($55.11) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment, EMEA Segment, Asia-Pacific Segment and Latin America Segment.

