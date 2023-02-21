Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,029,018 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 727,733 shares.The stock last traded at $20.71 and had previously closed at $19.98.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.47) to €17.10 ($18.19) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($61.65) to €51.80 ($55.11) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.96.
The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment, EMEA Segment, Asia-Pacific Segment and Latin America Segment.
