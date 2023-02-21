Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Price Up 3.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $22.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Frontline traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 599,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,835,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Frontline alerts:

Institutional Trading of Frontline

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.