Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.15

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 8516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,908,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after buying an additional 2,158,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 178.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $782,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.6% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

