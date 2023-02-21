Galxe Reaches Market Capitalization of $119.78 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Galxe token can now be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00009096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Galxe has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $119.78 million and $31.53 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

