Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance
Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $764.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Genco Shipping & Trading
Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.
