Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.6 %

Genuine Parts Company Profile

GPC opened at $180.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

