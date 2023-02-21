Genuit Group’s (GEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.46) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Genuit Group from GBX 661 ($7.96) to GBX 447 ($5.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

LON GEN traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 310.50 ($3.74). The stock had a trading volume of 903,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37. The company has a market capitalization of £773.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,634.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 310.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 318.29. Genuit Group has a twelve month low of GBX 247 ($2.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 542 ($6.53).

In other news, insider Matt Pullen bought 6,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £19,768.12 ($23,805.54). Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

