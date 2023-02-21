GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $10.00

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.43. GH Research shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 183 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GHRS shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on GH Research in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on GH Research in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 249.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the second quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GH Research by 28.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of GH Research by 48.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

