GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $10.00

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.43. GH Research shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 183 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GHRS shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on GH Research in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on GH Research in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25.
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
